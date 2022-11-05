Muscala will start Saturday's game at Milwaukee, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Muscala makes his first start of the season, and it's alongside Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Muscala is averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 13.1 minutes, making him a streaming option in deep leagues at best.
More News
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Solid contributor off bench•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Shines off the bench•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Solid scoring output•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Available for opener•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Unlikely to play in preseason•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Out for preseason opener•