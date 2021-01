Muscala posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 loss to the Pelicans.

Despite coming off the bench in each of the first four games of the 2020-21 season, Muscala has recorded at least 10 points on three occasions. The 29-year-old has carved out a consistent depth role for Oklahoma City, and he's seen an uptick in playing time early in his second year with the team.