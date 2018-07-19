Muscala, along with Dennis Schroder, was traded to the Thunder on Thursday as part of a package that brings Carmelo Anthony to the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

On paper at least, the deal makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Thunder get out from under Anthony's massive contract -- as well as the tax hit it entails -- in addition to adding a promising-but-mercurial young guard in Schroder. Meanwhile, the Hawks will receive a future first-round pick to take on Anthony's salary and are expected to waive him before the end of the week. As far as Muscala goes, Wojnarowski adds that the Thunder will likely look to move the big man, who would add another roughly $5 million to OKC's cap sheet.