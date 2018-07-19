Thunder's Mike Muscala: Traded to OKC, likely on the move again
Muscala, along with Dennis Schroder, was traded to the Thunder on Thursday as part of a package that brings Carmelo Anthony to the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
On paper at least, the deal makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Thunder get out from under Anthony's massive contract -- as well as the tax hit it entails -- in addition to adding a promising-but-mercurial young guard in Schroder. Meanwhile, the Hawks will receive a future first-round pick to take on Anthony's salary and are expected to waive him before the end of the week. As far as Muscala goes, Wojnarowski adds that the Thunder will likely look to move the big man, who would add another roughly $5 million to OKC's cap sheet.
More News
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Exercises player option•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Career high in scoring and rebounds•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Disappointing in loss Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Plays 25 minutes Sunday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores career-high 24 points•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Serviceable production in Thursday's start•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...