Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Thursday that Muscala (ankle) is likely to remain sidelined for the rest of the preseason, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Muscala has missed both of Oklahoma City's preseason games due to an ankle sprain, and it sounds like he's unlikely to appear until the regular season begins Oct. 19. In his absence, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should continue to operate as the primary center, while Darius Bazley and Jaylin Williams could see some additional run at the five this preseason.