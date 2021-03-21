Brown posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 FT) and 14 rebounds in Sunday's win over the Rockets.

With Al Horford resting, the Thunder started Brown and Isaiah Roby together, with the pair combining for 31 points and 22 rebounds. Brown has come out of nowhere to emerge as a rebounds/blocks contributor in fantasy leagues of late, though his overall value figures to fluctuate night-to-night based on Horford's status.