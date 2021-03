Brown recorded 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Brown moved back to the bench after starting five games in a row due to Al Horford's return to the lineup, but that didn't stop him to keep producing -- Brown now has three double-doubles over his last five appearances. He is averaging 11.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game over his last eight contests (four starts) for the Thunder.