Brown had 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and two steals during Sunday's wi over Rio Grande Valley.

For the first time this season, Brown struggled somewhat from the floor shooting just 42.9 percent over 14 attempts to total a season low. However, the UCLA product was still a monster on the boards which marked his fifth straight double-double. The center is currently posting 21.2 points and 14.2 rebounds across seven appearances.