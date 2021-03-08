Brown tallied 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks during Saturday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Brown bounced back offensively in this one, as the center was struggling over his previous two outings averaging just 9.0 points per contest. His team high off the glass Saturday also marked his second straight and 11th overall double-double of the season. Brown is currently dropping 18.5 points and 13.9 rebounds per appearance.