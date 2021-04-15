Brown managed 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.

Brown continues to be a double-double machine for the Thunder, as this was the center's ninth one since returning to the team following the conclusion of the G League season in early March. The former UCLA standout has now posted back-to-back outings in as many days with at least 12 points and 12 rebounds.