Brown had 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist during Tuesday's win over Fort Wayne.

It would be hard to believe that Brown could put together another monstrous outing like he did on Valentines' Day, but that shouldn't be the case anymore. The center continued to dominate inside the paint for the Blue in this one by recording an astounding double-double. It was his third one this season and it's safe to say now that this is becoming the norm for Brown.