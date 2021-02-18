Brown had 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist during Tuesday's win over Fort Wayne.
It would be hard to believe that Brown could put together another monstrous outing like he did on Valentines' Day, but that shouldn't be the case anymore. The center continued to dominate inside the paint for the Blue in this one by recording an astounding double-double. It was his third one this season and it's safe to say now that this is becoming the norm for Brown.
More News
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Monster outing in win•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Headed to G League bubble•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Cleans up in garbage time•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Yet to play for new team•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Posts another big line Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Goes for 16 points, 10 boards•