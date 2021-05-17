Brown notched 24 points (12-19 FG), 18 rebounds, seven blocks and three assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Brown ended just three blocks away from putting up a triple-double and was all over the court in this one, leading the Thunder in rebounds and scoring a season-high 24 points. Brown's playing time in the final weeks of the regular season was extremely inconsistent, but he flashed the potential to be a decent fantasy contributor if he gets enough minutes. He's still raw, but the upside is there going forward -- especially in dynasty formats.