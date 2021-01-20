Brown posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in six minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Brown is averaging 27.8 points, 16.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per 36 minutes this season, but he'll first have to capture a consistent spot in the Thunder rotation before warranting attention even in deep leagues. Even while Al Horford (personal) was away from the team, Brown still found himself behind Isaiah Roby and Mike Muscala in the pecking order at center. Aside from a brief one-minute cameo in the first quarter Tuesday, the rest of Brown's playing time came late in the fourth quarter, when Denver held a massive lead and both teams were resting starters.