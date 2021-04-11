Brown posted six points (3-5 FG) and six rebounds in 19 minutes during Saturday's 117-93 loss to the Thunder.

The 21-year-old's 19 minutes are the lowest he's played since March 11. Brown was outplayed by backup center Tony Bradley Saturday, so fantasy managers should keep an eye on how the Thunder divvy up both their minutes moving forward. The second-year center's scoring has been all over the map lately, as he's posted 20, one, 10, 11, five, 13, and six points over his last seven games, respectively. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday on the road against the Jazz.