Brown finished Sunday's win over the Grizzlies with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block before fouling out in 24 minutes.

Brown got the nod over Isaiah Roby with Al Horford (rest) out, and while he fared well, his fantasy upside was limited by the quick foul trouble. Brown only played in seven games between the start of the season and the All-Star break, but he's now played 19, 27 and 24 minutes over the Thunder's last three contests.