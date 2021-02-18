Brown added 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one steal during Wednesday's win over Memphis.

This was Brown's third straight and fourth overall double-double of the season so far, as the center continues to dominate the paint to open the year for the Blue. Brown also went a perfect four-of-four at the line for the first time and now across five games played, the UCLA product is averaging 20.6 points and 15.0 rebounds.