Brown managed 24 points (12-14 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block during Friday's win over Lakeland.
Brown continues to stay ready to contribute with the Thunder at any given moment, as this was Brown's fourth straight double-double while again leading the team offensively. Across six games played in the G League, Brown is averaging a superb 21.2 points and 14.2 rebounds.
