Brown posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Brown was coming off a poor six-point, six-rebound effort the last time out, but he bounced back here and notched another double-double -- this third one over his last six appearances. The undrafted big man has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 10 of his last 15 contests.