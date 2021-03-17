Brown posted 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds and five blocks across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-102 loss to the Bulls.

Tuesday's performance was the best of Brown's career, and it seems like there's a good chance he'll be fantasy relevant for the remainder of the season, especially if the Thunder trade Al Horford, who sat out Tuesday's game for rest. Not only was Brown's performance the best of his career, but it was also one of the better efforts by any big man this season. The only other player this season with a game of at least 20 points, eight offensive rebounds and five blocks is Clint Capela.