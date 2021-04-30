Brown recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 32 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Brown was not very involved offensively, but his 18 rebounds were the UCLA product's second-best total off the glass this season. Shot volume is Brown's biggest threat to his viability as a fantasy option, but his swift adoption to a starting role with the Thunder guarantees a prominent role with the squad in their youth-based rebuild.