The Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue announced Thursday that Brown will be a member of its roster for the four-week 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, which begins Feb. 10, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Brown will likely remain with the Thunder for another week before reporting to the G League bubble for the single-site tournament. The second-year center has largely been outside of the Thunder rotation in 2020-21, making only five appearances and averaging 4.4 minutes per contest.