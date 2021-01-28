The Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue announced Thursday that Brown will be a member of its roster for the four-week 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, which begins Feb. 10, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Brown will likely remain with the Thunder for another week before reporting to the G League bubble for the single-site tournament. The second-year center has largely been outside of the Thunder rotation in 2020-21, making only five appearances and averaging 4.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Cleans up in garbage time•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Yet to play for new team•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Posts another big line Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Goes for 16 points, 10 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Double-doubles in 13 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Back in G League•