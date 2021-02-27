Brown had 16 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block during Friday's loss to Austin.

For the first time this season, Brown was relatively held in-check both offensively and on the boards although still managing a fine overall outing across 27 minutes of action. Brown is now averaging 20.9 points and 14.8 rebounds through 10 games played.

