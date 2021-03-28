Brown and the Thunder agreed to terms on a multiyear contract Sunday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

The Thunder haven't released the terms of the deal, but it likely includes a partial guarantee for Brown, who began the season as a two-way player. Brown emerged from relative obscurity after the All-Star break to average 12.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over his last nine games. And with Al Horford shut down for the season, Brown should continue to have a path to heavy minutes the rest of the way.