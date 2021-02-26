Brown tallied 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block during Wednesday's loss to Greensboro.
Brown was a force in the paint once again for the Blue on Wednesday, as the center led the team both offensively and on the boards to mark yet another double-double. It was his eighth one so far this season and now across nine starts, Brown is dropping 20.9 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, both of which are team highs.
More News
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Sixth straight double-double•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Another double-double in win•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Fourth double-double of season•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Another monstrous double-double•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Monster outing in win•