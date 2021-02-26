Brown tallied 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block during Wednesday's loss to Greensboro.

Brown was a force in the paint once again for the Blue on Wednesday, as the center led the team both offensively and on the boards to mark yet another double-double. It was his eighth one so far this season and now across nine starts, Brown is dropping 20.9 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, both of which are team highs.