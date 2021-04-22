Brown scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 17 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Brown saw his playing time limited again, as Isaiah Roby got 28 minutes and Tony Bradley saw 15. Because of that, it's difficult to buy into Brown as a consistent fantasy producer, as he had scored zero points with 10 rebounds, one steal and block across his last two games combined entering Wednesday's contest. Overall, Brown remains a solid source of boards and blocks, but his production may suffer with Roby and Bradley also earning minutes in the frontcourt.