Brown dropped 26 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal during Sunday's win over Canton.
Brown was a monster in the paint for the Blue during their win, as the center led the team both offensively and off the glass to record his first double-double in the G League this season. The undrafted prospect out of UCLA is now averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds through the first two games this year.
More News
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Headed to G League bubble•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Cleans up in garbage time•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Yet to play for new team•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Posts another big line Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Goes for 16 points, 10 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Double-doubles in 13 minutes•