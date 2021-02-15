Brown dropped 26 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal during Sunday's win over Canton.

Brown was a monster in the paint for the Blue during their win, as the center led the team both offensively and off the glass to record his first double-double in the G League this season. The undrafted prospect out of UCLA is now averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds through the first two games this year.