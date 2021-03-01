Brown added 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-3 FT) and 11 rebounds during Saturday's win over Delaware.
Brown got back on track in this one and recorded his ninth double-double of the season by once again leading all Blue starters in scoring and rebounding. Since a poor start to the year at the charity line, Brown has picked up the slack recently, draining 79 percent over hist past four games. The UCLA product is currently averaging 20.3 points and 13.8 rebounds.
