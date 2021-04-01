Brown registered 20 points (6-10 FG, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Brown has been one of the Thunder's most pleasant surprises this season, and in fact, he already inked a multi-year deal with the franchise and seems primed to play a big role with the team until the end of the campaign. Brown has responded with a string of excellent performances, and he has four double-doubles in his last six games -- he has grabbed at least 12 boards in three of those outings.