Brown tallied 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 loss to the Kings.

Aside from a 17-board outing May 4 against this same Kings squad, Brown had mostly churned underwhelming lines of late until coming through with a well-rounded game Sunday. Due to battling foul trouble as well as head coach Mark Daigneault's desire to experiment with his frontcourt rotations, Brown's minutes have been all over the board late; over the last seven games, he's 32, 17, 14, 29, 27, 19, and 25 minutes. Brown still looks locked in as the Thunder's starting center, but his unreliable playing time from game to game makes it tough to depend on in fantasy for the final week of the season. The 21-year-old's outlook is further dimmed in weekly leagues by the fact that the Thunder are one of two teams playing three games this week, while all 28 other squads play four or five games.