Brown had four points (2-6 FG), 17 rebounds and three blocks in Monday's win over the Timberwolves.

Al Horford rested for the fourth time in five games, so Brown made another start alongside Isaiah Roby in the frontcourt. Roby wasn't nearly as productive in his 31 minutes (nine points, four rebounds), but Brown continues to be a fantasy difference-maker since emerging from relative obscurity after the All-Star break. Brown now has at least 12 rebounds in four of his last seven appearances.