Brown delivered 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT) and 14 rebounds across 23 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Blazers.

The Thunder was brutally outmatched in this 48-point defeat, but Brown still delivered fantasy value with his fourth double-double over his last six games. He was coming off a one-point, seven-rebound performance in the previous contest, but the big man once again proved he can produce on both ends of the court. Expect him to play a big role for the Thunder down the stretch.