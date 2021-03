Brown will come off the bench Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 21-year-old started four of the past five games but will return to the bench Wednesday with Al Horford (rest) back in the lineup. Brown is averaging 10.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 26.4 minutes over the past seven games for the Thunder.