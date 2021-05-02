Brown had 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Pacers.

Calling Brown the lone bright spot for the Thunder would be generous, as OKC trailed 82-46 at the half and ultimately fell by a final score of 152 to 95. The UCLA product has been wildly inconsistent of late, though he did come down with 18 boards in 32 minutes against the Pelicans on Thursday. Brown has shown enough this season to prove he has some long-term potential, but it's unclear how favorably the Thunder view him as a future piece.