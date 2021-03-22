Brown will start Monday's game against Minnesota, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
With Al Horford resting for the fourth time in five games, Brown will remain in the starting five alongside Isaiah Roby. In Sunday's win over Houston, Brown finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Big double-double•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Submits career-best game•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Fouls out in 24 minutes•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Set for first career start•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Steps in as backup center•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Another double-double Saturday•