Brown recorded 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Monday's win over Iowa.

Nothing out of the ordinary for the center once again, as this was Brown's sixth straight double-double with another terrific outing in the paint for the Blue. The 21-year-old is currently averaging 20.3 points, 14.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over the first eight games this season in the G League.