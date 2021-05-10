Brown tallied 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 loss to the Kings.

The 21-year-old bounced back Sunday after totaling just 18 points over his past four points to post his 16th double-digit point game of the season. Brown's minutes have been all over the board lately, as he's played 32, 17, 14, 29, 27, 19, and 25 over his past seven games, respectively. Still, the second-year center has started the last 25 games and should continue producing top-150 fantasy numbers the rest of the way for the 14th-seeded Thunder.