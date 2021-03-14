Brown finished with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in a career-high 27 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 119-97 loss to the Knicks.

After a productive run with the Oklahoma City Blue at the G League bubble in Orlando, Brown rejoined the parent club over the All-Star break. He's proceeded to claim a spot in head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation as the top backup to starting center Al Horford, unseating Mike Muscala for those duties. Brown turned in his second straight quality outing Saturday, averaging 8.5 points, 10.5 boards and 1.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes between the two outings. Horford will be a candidate to get rest in the second half of the Thunder's back-to-back set Sunday versus the Grizzlies, so Brown could get the chance to pick up his first career start. Even if Horford plays or if the Thunder go with Isaiah Roby or Muscala as their starting center, Brown should still be on tap for a 20-plus-minute role.