Brown had just five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-102 loss to the Hornets.

The shine has certainly come off Brown over the past few games, something that is certainly not unexpected. After exploding out of the gates, the struggles typically associated with young players have come to fruition. That said, the Thunder are simply looking to develop their youth at this point and so Brown should continue to log heavy minutes moving forward. As long as you can take the good with the bad, he should remain a 12-team option the rest of the way.