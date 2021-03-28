Brown posted 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-8 FT) and 23 rebounds in 33 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 111-94 loss to the Celtics.

Brown collected 17 of his points and 19 of his boards in the first half alone, becoming the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 1998 to reach those totals through the first two quarters of a game, per ESPN Stats & Info. With the Thunder announcing prior to the contest that Al Horford would be shut down for rest purposes for the remainder of the season while OKC prioritizes the development of younger players, Brown should have a long runway as the team's starting center. He was already worthy of rostering in 12-team leagues while backing up Horford, but Brown becomes a must-roster player in nearly every league now that he sits atop the depth chart.