Brown added eight points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block during Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Brown finished with his worst overall performance in a season-low 22 minutes of action, as the center failed to reach double figures offensively for the first time this Eason while tying a season worst in rebounds. Still, the 21-year-old is averaging a tremendous 19.3 points and 13.3 rebounds over the first 13 games with the Blue this season.