Brown (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Tuesday in the Thunder's 118-107 loss to the Magic.

Though the Thunder were without starting center Al Horford (rest) for the second half of a back-to-back set, Brown was still unable to crack head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation. Daigneault instead turned to Isaiah Roby and Mike Muscala to fill all 48 minutes at center, leaving no playing time available for Brown. Expect the second-year big man to see most of his action at the G League level in 2020-21.