Henry signed a contract with the Thunder on Monday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

The particulars of Henry's deal aren't known, but he'll likely just be a camp body for the Thunder before potentially joining the organization's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, before the regular season begins. The 26-year-old's only prior NBA action came in the 2017-18 campaign, when he made 20 appearances for the Grizzlies.