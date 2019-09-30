Thunder's Myke Henry: Latches on with OKC
Henry signed a contract with the Thunder on Monday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
The particulars of Henry's deal aren't known, but he'll likely just be a camp body for the Thunder before potentially joining the organization's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, before the regular season begins. The 26-year-old's only prior NBA action came in the 2017-18 campaign, when he made 20 appearances for the Grizzlies.
