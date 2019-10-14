Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Absent from injury report
Noel (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's preseason game against Dallas.
Noel was held out of Sunday's practice session due to a shoulder issue, though as expected, he'll be available for Monday's exhibition. The Thunder may elect to limit his minutes as a precaution, however.
