Noel ended with six points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 16 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers.

Noel was dynamic off the bench Friday, providing solid effort on both ends of the floor. He has the best +/- of any of the Thunder players and may have seen more court time had he not been in foul trouble himself. Noel typically sees too few minutes to have any real value outside of being a blocks streamer.