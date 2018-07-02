Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Agrees to two-year contract with Thunder
Noel agreed Monday to a two-year contract with the Thunder, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports. The second year of the deal includes a player option.
Noel's first full year in Dallas was quite the disappointment. He played in just 30 games, as he missed three months of the season after undergoing surgery on his thumb and he also sat out the final five games of the season on suspension. However, even when he did see the court, the big man averaged just 15.7 minutes. By signing with Oklahoma City, Noel will be afforded a fresh start, along with the opportunity to play for a playoff contender. Noel likely won't see a significant jump in his playing time considering Steven Adams' standing as the starting center, though he should get every opportunity to have a consistent role in the rotation. Noel struggles offensively at times, but it's his defense that will be most beneficial while working with the second unit. The 6-foot-11 center owns career averages of 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals across just 26.0 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Lost season•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Suspended five games•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Grabs 12 boards off bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Plays 20 minutes off bench in loss•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Nerlens Noel: Sitting out Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...