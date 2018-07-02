Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Agrees to two-year contract with Thunder

Noel agreed Monday to a two-year contract with the Thunder, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports. The second year of the deal includes a player option.

Noel's first full year in Dallas was quite the disappointment. He played in just 30 games, as he missed three months of the season after undergoing surgery on his thumb and he also sat out the final five games of the season on suspension. However, even when he did see the court, the big man averaged just 15.7 minutes. By signing with Oklahoma City, Noel will be afforded a fresh start, along with the opportunity to play for a playoff contender. Noel likely won't see a significant jump in his playing time considering Steven Adams' standing as the starting center, though he should get every opportunity to have a consistent role in the rotation. Noel struggles offensively at times, but it's his defense that will be most beneficial while working with the second unit. The 6-foot-11 center owns career averages of 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals across just 26.0 minutes.