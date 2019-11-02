Noel (foot) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Noel has been cleared to play Saturday and will presumably start in place of Steven Adams (foot), though coach Billy Donovan hasn't yet clarified who's starting. Noel ran with the starters in Wednesday's loss to Portland, posting 15 points and 14 rebounds in 28 minutes.