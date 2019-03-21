Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Available Wednesday
Noel (quad) is available to play in Wednesday's game agaisnt the Raptors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Noel, who was dealing with a bruise on his left quad, will be able to play Wednesday. Through 66 games, Noel's averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 14.2 minutes per contest.
