Noel (quad) is available to play in Wednesday's game agaisnt the Raptors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Noel, who was dealing with a bruise on his left quad, will be able to play Wednesday. Through 66 games, Noel's averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 14.2 minutes per contest.

