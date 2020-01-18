Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Blocks three shots in return
Noel scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in a loss to the Heat on Friday, adding six rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 21 minutes.
After a six-game absence due to an ankle issue, Noel made his much-needed return in this one. Steven Adams (knee) was out, but Noel still barely cracked the 21-minute mark, likely due to some minutes limitations, ceding the rest of the frontcourt playing time to Mike Muscala. If Adams has to miss more time, Noel could be a solid option for hustle stats going forward.
