Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Brings the defense in limited playing time

Noel totaled four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason loss to Detroit.

Noel had his first run as a member of the Thunder and was able to deliver his typical defensive style play. He is going to be coming off the bench behind Steven Adams and will likely only be able to carve out a reduced role once again. He most certainly has the upside to be a standard league type player and could even do so in his limited role. If he can manage to find a way to 20 minutes per night he would be worth a look in many leagues but that seems a bit of a stretch at this stage.