Noel (concussion) has passed through concussion protocol and will make his return Thursday against the Lakers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Noel has missed the past three games after a scary fall Jan. 8 against Minnesota, which placed him in concussion protocol. As a result of passing all the necessary tests, the backup center will resume his place in the Thunder's rotation Thursday. Since December, excluding the contest in which he suffered the concussion, Noel is averaging 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and a combined 2.8 blocks/steals across 14.3 minutes.