Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Coming off bench Tuesday
Noel will come off the bench Tuesday against the Magic, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
With Steven Adams (knee) back in the starting five, Noel will return to his usual bench role. In four games coming off the pine, Noel is averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.0 minutes.
